Juventus trained at Continassa this morning ahead of tomorrow's match against Rennes at the Allianz Stadium on matchday three of the Europa League league phase. Luciano Spalletti put the squad through a practice match, trying both a back three and a back four.
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Juventus: Spalletti tests both a back three and a back four. Six players absent
According to TuttoJuve.com, the players applauded Domenichini, Spalletti's assistant, before the rondo began to mark his birthday today.
Injuries kept Conceicao, Locatelli, Yildiz, Thuram, Grabara and Ekhator out of training.
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