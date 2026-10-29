After a third defeat in nine league matches, Luciano Spalletti's position looks increasingly precarious. Juventus have 14 points, leaving them 11 off top spot and six off fourth, which brings qualification for next season's Champions League. Juventus looked all at sea at Marassi as Genoa beat them 2-0: mentally, technically and tactically. They had shown much the same problems ten days earlier in a 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. After the match at the Ferraris, Spalletti was scathing about his team: "They put too little of everything into it. We need to see whether these players have all of that right now." During this opening stretch of the season, the manager from Certaldo has also been hard on himself: "I'm putting a good end to my career on the line here; I'm almost 70."
Juventus, Spalletti’s position in doubt: a big-name manager now or an interim manager while waiting for Inzaghi
Deliberations over Spalletti are ongoing
The coming hours and days could decide Spalletti's future at Juventus. The owners chose him and renewed his contract, while the management found him in place after that decision. Both are now weighing their options. After so many changes in recent years, from Sarri to Pirlo, from Allegri to Motta, and finally Tudor and Spalletti, Elkann has demanded "continuity". But the money from qualification for the next Champions League is a matter of life and death for Juventus. If the situation worsens in the coming matches, another mid-season change of manager is possible. Sunday's home match against Napoli could already be decisive for Spalletti. Before the break, Juventus will also face AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina.
Conte or Deschamps
If Juventus sacked Spalletti, they would have two options: bring in a high-profile manager to start a new cycle immediately, or appoint a caretaker until the end of the season. For the first option, Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps are on their list. Conte offers a guarantee of results, but he comes at a high cost and makes pressing demands in the transfer market. The owners have not entirely forgiven him for his about-face in 2014, either. Conte would also have to be willing to take over a Juventus side brought so low. In 2025, he renewed his contract with Napoli and turned Juventus down. Deschamps is also a winner and has strong ties to Juventus and Turin, but he has not managed a club since his time at Marseille in 2012.
Interim manager while awaiting Inzaghi
Stefano Pioli and Paulo Sousa are the leading candidates to take charge on a caretaker basis, and both enjoyed success as Juventus players. Pioli is looking to revive his career after an unhappy spell at Fiorentina, while Sousa is seeking a new opportunity in Europe after his spell at Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates. If Juventus appoint a caretaker, it would be because of a decision already planned for next season. Giovanni Carnevali's dream is Simone Inzaghi, the former Lazio and Inter manager who is under contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia until June 2027.
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