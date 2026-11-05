The Juventus manager adds: "When you win a match, is it because the opposition were weak? You win a serious match, yes, but tonight we won a great match, playing great football. Then, as soon as you drop your level even slightly, as we have seen in the Champions League and Europa League, the opposition always take advantage. What they do once, they do with conviction and strength, repeating it over time. Because even an approach that may initially seem uncertain becomes a strength through repetition. Their strength lies precisely in always competing with great intensity in match situations. We sat back and waited, and our wide centre-backs stopped pushing out: 'Do I go, do I stay, do I go? No, I don't.' We were caught halfway. A ball in behind, a goal, balls into the box, scrambles... If it had gone on for another five minutes, I don't think we would have held on for the win."