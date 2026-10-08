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cm grafica woltemade newcastle 2026 27 2 1 deskGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus, saying goodbye to Woltemade in January is complicated: only two solutions

Juventus
Newcastle United
N. Woltemade

The future of the Juventus striker is in the balance, but the options have narrowed to just two.

Juventus are in the market as they try to hand Luciano Spalletti a centre-forward in January with different characteristics from Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade. The German striker, who arrived on a dry loan from Newcastle at the end of the summer transfer window, has so far failed to establish himself or earn a convincing role in Luciano Spalletti's rotation.

Bringing in another striker to replace him is one option Juventus are weighing up, but one detail complicates that plan and leaves Woltemade facing a straight choice, given that he will not be able to consider any options other than Newcastle and Juventus.

  • He has already played for two teams

    Yes, because in the 2026/2027 season Woltemade has already worn two different shirts for two different teams. One was obviously Juventus, the other Newcastle.

    Before moving to Turin, the Bremen-born 2002 player had in fact started the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over West Brom and then came on for 19 minutes, also providing an assist, in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham.

  • What the regulations say

    Why does this matter? Because the regulations on international transfers allow a player to change clubs as many as three times over the course of an entire season, but to take to the pitch for only two of them.

    Put simply, if Woltemade wants to find more playing time away from Juventus, he can do so only by moving to Newcastle. He could also join a third club, but he will not be able to set foot on the pitch in official matches until 30 June 2027.

  • What Juventus will do

    If Juventus want to cut short Woltemade's loan in January and bring in a new player, they can only do it if Newcastle agree to take the German back and use him. On the other hand, the player himself could oppose the move if he wants to keep playing until the end of the year.

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