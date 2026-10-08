Juventus, saying goodbye to Woltemade in January is complicated: only two solutions

Juventus are in the market as they try to hand Luciano Spalletti a centre-forward in January with different characteristics from Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade. The German striker, who arrived on a dry loan from Newcastle at the end of the summer transfer window, has so far failed to establish himself or earn a convincing role in Luciano Spalletti's rotation.

Bringing in another striker to replace him is one option Juventus are weighing up, but one detail complicates that plan and leaves Woltemade facing a straight choice, given that he will not be able to consider any options other than Newcastle and Juventus.