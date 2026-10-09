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cm grafica romano cagliari 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
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Juventus, Romano is the major target for January: Carnevali call Giulini to get ahead of Inter

Cagliari
Juventus
Inter

Cagliari, Romano is a talent on the verge of taking off: a tight duel between Juventus and Inter for the 2006-born player

Juventus have made their move for Alessandro Romano. The opening contact marks the start of talks with Cagliari over the 2006-born player: Giovanni Carnevali has had a couple of phone calls with Tommaso Giulini to gather detailed information on the midfielder who made his debut for the Italy national team under head coach Roberto Mancini.


Juventus' plan is clear: try to move ahead of the Italian and foreign competition in January. Carnevali wants to get there before Inter and has made Juventus' strong interest in the former Roma man clear to Cagliari. Juventus see in Roma the midfielder they have been looking for for some time, one who can dictate the tempo of the game with quality and still has significant room for improvement.

  • Cagliari line

    Half of Italy wanted him after his outstanding season with Spezia on a personal level, but Cagliari did brilliantly to land Romano for €6.5 million plus bonuses in the end. That instinctive move has handed Cagliari a technical and financial asset that Giulini and Pisacane want to maximise. The Sardinian club's owner wants to start listening to offers for Romano only from next summer, while Juventus want to bring the deal forward to January and are preparing a cheque for €23/25 million. Will it be enough? Probably not, but Juventus are serious and want to go all the way.

  • Inter for June

    Inter were the first Italian club to contact Cagliari and the player's agent for a full report on Romano and any possible exit terms. The Nerazzurri's interest is absolutely concrete, but they are looking at next season. Baccin and Inter's transfer team first want to understand what Calhanoglu and Stankovic's futures will be before making their move for Romano. Romano's name has also been linked with AC Milan in recent days, but the Rossoneri have not opened any talks with the Italy midfielder's camp at this stage. They certainly like the profile, but the Diavolo are assessing a long list of suitable options to strengthen their midfield.

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