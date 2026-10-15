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Alvino Hanafi

Juventus player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Randal Kolo Muani nets dramatic late winner to complete Italian comeback

Juventus
Celta Vigo
Player ratings
Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Europa League

Juventus maintained their perfect start to the Europa League campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Abanca Balaidos. Despite trailing at half-time, the Bianconeri displayed tactical resilience to overturn the deficit through goals from Nick Woltemade and a stoppage-time strike by Randal Kolo Muani.

Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side demonstrated significant psychological fortitude in Galicia, overcoming a disjointed first-half performance to secure all three points. The Bianconeri struggled initially to contain Celta’s fluid transitions, falling behind in the 18th minute when Hugo Alvarez capitalised on a lapse in defensive concentration. Despite dominating possession with 53%, Juventus found it difficult to break through a compact Spanish block until the tactical shifts in the second period began to bear fruit.

The equaliser from Nick Woltemade just before the hour mark shifted the momentum entirely, as Juventus ramped up their attacking output to finish with 22 total shots. While Celta Vigo remained dangerous on the break, the depth of the Italian bench proved decisive. In a frantic finale, Andrea Cambiaso provided the crucial delivery for Randal Kolo Muani to poke home in the second minute of stoppage time, ensuring Juventus remain at the summit of the Europa League table with two wins from two.

GOAL rates Juventus' players from Balaidos.

  • Real Club Celta v Juventus - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

    Vicario was largely a spectator for much of the evening as Juventus dominated the ball, but he could do little to prevent Hugo Alvarez's opener in the 18th minute. He made one official save during the match and distributed the ball well under pressure, ensuring the Bianconeri could build from the back effectively.

    Federico Gatti - 6/10

    Occupying the right side of the back three, Gatti was aggressive in his duels but occasionally struggled with the movement of Swedberg. He was substituted in the 70th minute as Spalletti looked for more recovery speed in the final stages of the match.

    Lloyd Kelly - 5/10

    Kelly had a difficult evening at the heart of the defence. He was booked in the 54th minute for a tactical foul and generally looked uncomfortable dealing with Celta's quick interplay through the central channel. He was replaced by Bremer in the 70th minute after a testing hour.

    Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

    The most composed of the starting central defenders, Kalulu used his pace to sweep up behind Gatti and Kelly. He remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, providing the structural stability required as Juventus pushed higher up the pitch in search of the winner.

  • Real Club Celta v Juventus - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Francisco Conceicao - 6/10

    Operating as a dynamic wing-back/winger hybrid, Conceicao provided width but lacked the final ball to consistently trouble the Celta backline. He was hooked in the 64th minute as part of a double change to refresh the flanks.

    Kristijan Alajbegovic - 5/10

    The youngster struggled to impose himself on the European stage, finding the tempo of Celta's midfield difficult to navigate. He was substituted alongside Conceicao in the 64th minute after failing to register a significant impact on the game.

    Teun Koopmeiners - 7/10

    Koopmeiners was the primary conductor in the middle of the park, constantly looking to progress play between the lines. While not his most prolific outing, his tactical discipline allowed the more adventurous midfielders to push forward before he was rested in the 82nd minute.

    Pape Sarr - 7/10

    Sarr provided the physical presence necessary to combat Celta's technical midfield. He covered a vast amount of ground and won several key secondary balls, helping Juventus maintain their 53% possession share throughout the contest.

    Weston McKennie - 6/10

    McKennie played a hybrid role, moving into advanced positions to support the attack. While his energy was useful in the press, he lacked the clinical edge in the final third that has characterised his recent form.

    Andrea Cambiaso - 8/10

    The standout performer in the starting XI, Cambiaso was a constant threat from the left. His persistence paid off in the 92nd minute when he delivered the match-winning assist for Kolo Muani, capping off a high-quality performance defined by his delivery and work rate.

  • FBL-EUR-C3-CELTA-JUVENTUSAFP

    Attack

    Nick Woltemade - 7/10

    Woltemade led the line with intelligence and was rewarded for his perseverance in the 59th minute, ghosting into the box to slot home the equaliser. It was a vital contribution that changed the complexion of the match when Juventus looked short of ideas.

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  • FBL-EUR-C3-CELTA-JUVENTUSAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Randal Kolo Muani - 8/10

    The ultimate super-sub. Introduced in the 64th minute, he injected pace and directness into the Juventus front line. His predatory instinct was on full display as he reacted quickest to Cambiaso's cross to score the winner in the 90+2 minute.

    Nico Gonzalez - 6/10

    Came on in the 64th minute and helped stretch the Celta defence, allowing Juventus to pin the hosts back in their own half during the final quarter of the game.

    Bremer - 6/10

    Replaced Kelly in the 70th minute and immediately brought more authority to the defensive line, winning several headers to neutralise Celta's long-ball attempts late on.

    Jhon Lucumi - 5/10

    A somewhat erratic cameo after coming on in the 70th minute. He was booked within two minutes of his introduction and looked slightly off the pace of the game.

    Douglas Luiz - N/A

    Introduced in the 82nd minute to help see out the game, he didn't have enough time to earn a full rating but kept play simple.

    Luciano Spalletti - 7/10

    Spalletti's proactive triple-substitution in the second half turned the tide. Recognising that his starting lineup was flagging, the introduction of Kolo Muani and Bremer fixed the team's structural issues and provided the attacking impetus needed to steal the victory at the death.

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