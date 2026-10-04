Juventus, Manchester United set the price for Sesko and Zirkzee

Benjamin Sesko has so far been the real disappointment for the INEOS ownership. The Slovenian striker cost almost EUR80 million when Manchester United signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, at a time when half of Europe were chasing him, with AC Milan also interested. He has started this season with two goals in six matches, but only one in the league, in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

Back in the summer, Newcastle and Barcelona both made moves for him, but United chose to keep him at Old Trafford. According to TeamTalk, those plans have now changed, with Manchester United already sounding out the market for a replacement. They would want no less than EUR75 million from Sesko's permanent departure.

Juventus are among the clubs interested in the Slovenian, though for now only on loan, possibly with an option to buy. Barring surprises, they will not be able to sign Woltemade permanently at the end of the season and are looking for a more physical striker to support the German and Kolo Muani.