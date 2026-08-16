While Juventus await the medical and official announcement of the signing of Jhon Lucumì from Bologna, they are also working on outgoings in defence. At least one of Daniele Rugani, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal is set to leave.
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Juventus, Lucumì frees everyone up: Gatti, Cabal and Rugani on the way out
Rugani and Gatti
According to Tuttosport, Monza, Sassuolo and Udinese have made enquiries for Daniele Rugani, while Marseille's interest in Federico Gatti should not be overlooked. For now, the French club will go no further than a loan with an option to buy, and the Turin daily underlines that such a deal would not win the approval of the Juventus directors. As for Napoli, everything depends on how their talks to sign Benoit Badiashile from Chelsea develop. What is certain is that the position of the Italian centre-back, born in 1998, remains in the balance.
CABAL
The same goes for Juan Cabal, who could join Bologna in the coming days, although in a separate deal from the Lucumi move. According to Tuttosport, the transfer could be completed as a loan, and the former Verona Colombian has also shown signs of being open to a move to the Rossoblu.
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