Randal Kolo Muani found himself at the centre of Juventus' 1-1 draw away to Cagliari in Sardinia. Cagliari led 1-0 for much of the match before Kolo Muani brought Juventus level with his first Serie A goal of the season. He was involved in at least two other clear-cut chances late on, with the outcome still in the balance. Speaking to DAZN, the former Tottenham and PSG player expressed his frustration at the result and made an important tactical point about Woltemade's presence alongside him on the pitch.
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Juventus, Kolo Muani: “I’m frustrated by the result. I have more freedom with Woltemade”
Nervous about the result
"Feelings about the match? I'm a bit nervous about how this game went. We had the chances; we should have gone home with 3 points."
With Woltemade, I have more space.
"At half-time the manager told us to put in more crosses, and with Woltemade coming on it was easier for me. We created a lot. With Woltemade on the pitch, our opponents have one more thing to worry about and I have more freedom."
Mentally, I needed a goal.
"It's not easy for a striker when the goals aren't coming, but I've always felt everyone's trust. Keep working and moving forward."
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