Pierre Kalulu, a defender for Juventus, spoke at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow's Europa League league phase opener against NEC Nijmegen, scheduled for 9pm at the Allianz Stadium.
"The defeat against Sassuolo? For us, the only match that matters is the next one," the French defender said, as reported by Gazzetta.it, "because it is only the future that we can affect. We have reviewed the match and we are aware that we have to learn from our mistakes. We know that NEC attack a lot, so we have to be careful."
"I know Randal well and I know he is someone who is working hard. He knows he has not managed to score, but I am the first to know that when he starts scoring he will be a great help to us. I have no doubt that he will have a great season."