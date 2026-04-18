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Marcus Rashford to Juventus? Serie A giants eyeing ambitious move for Man Utd forward as Barcelona exit looms
Barcelona hesitate on permanent deal
Despite his undeniable pedigree, Rashford’s stay in Catalonia appears to be nearing its conclusion. According to reports, Barcelona are increasingly unlikely to trigger the purchase option for the English international, who has spent the current campaign on loan at Camp Nou.
The Blaugrana leadership are operating under strict financial constraints and is evaluating every investment with extreme caution. It is suggested that the Catalan giants have no intention of spending the €30 million required to secure the 28-year-old’s services on a permanent basis. While the figure is considered fair for a player of his quality, Barca’s priority remains lightening their substantial wage bill.
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A return to Old Trafford and a new door opens
As a result of Barcelona's reluctance, Rashford is expected to return to United this summer, but only briefly. The English forward has made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists Despite this output, the Red Devils are reportedly ready to put the academy graduate back on the market, making him one of the most intriguing opportunities for Europe’s elite clubs during the upcoming transfer window.
This uncertainty has opened the door for Juventus to enter the frame, according to reports in Italy. The Bianconeri, who haven't won a Serie A title since 2020, are enduring a difficult campaign after exits from the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and the Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Currently sitting fourth and fighting to secure a Champions League spot for next season, they are searching for high-calibre international profiles. Rashford, with his pace and versatility, is seen as a perfect fit for the tactical requirements of the 'Old Lady' as they look to rebuild their attacking ranks.
The financial puzzle for the Bianconeri
While interest from Turin is genuine, the financial logistics of the deal remain a significant hurdle. To navigate these obstacles, Juventus are considering a proposal built around a loan deal that includes either an option or an obligation to buy. This would allow the Italian side to integrate the forward into Serie A without an immediate, massive capital outlay during the initial phase of the transfer.
The primary concern for Juventus remains Rashford's current salary. However, a potential breakthrough could lie in United’s willingness to facilitate a departure. Reports suggest an agreement could be reached which would see the Premier League side cover a significant portion of his €11m per season wages.
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From speculation to reality
If United agree to contribute heavily to the player's salary to favour a sale, the prospect of seeing Rashford in the black and white stripes moves from a mere suggestion to a very solid market reality. The forward, who already secured the Supercopa de Espana this season and is on the verge of adding a La Liga title to his cabinet with Barcelona holding a nine-point lead over Madrid, would represent a significant statement of intent for Juventus as they look to return to the pinnacle of domestic and European football.
For Rashford, a move to Italy would represent a fresh start and a third major league in as many seasons. As the summer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether the Serie A giants can successfully negotiate the complex financial terms required to bring the England star to the Allianz Stadium.