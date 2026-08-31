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CM grafica Sarr Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, deal done for Pape Sarr: the figures and the formula for the signing from Tottenham

Juventus
Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur
P. Sarr

Deal agreed for the arrival of the Senegalese midfielder at Juventus

Juventus have agreed a deal with Tottenham for the transfer of Pape Matar Sarr. The clubs have settled on an initial loan with an option to buy that will become an obligation under certain conditions.

  • The Senegalese player, born in 2002, is due in Turin today, 31 August, for his medical: the deal is a loan with an obligation to buy if Juventus qualify for the Champions League or Europa League and the player makes 50% of appearances.


    According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will pay a €2 million loan fee plus an optional purchase clause worth €28 million. The total cost would therefore be €30 million between the loan and the conditional obligation.



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