Juventus: Comolli wanted Balerdi at the club

According to Tmw, the then chief executive Damien Comolli had set his sights on the Argentine defender. Marseille were still hoping to avoid sanctions from Uefa, while Roma were in talks over Greenwood, who later moved to Fenerbahce.

A deal with the player was lined up, but the sales failed to materialise. A shake-up at the club shortly afterwards, at John Elkann's behest, also derailed further talks.