Juventus, Cabal returns to training with the squad

Juventus are stepping up preparations for Sunday evening's clash against Cagliari. All the international players have now returned to Continassa, including Nico Gonzalez, who did recovery work after the long journey.





There was good news on the Cabal front: according to TuttoJuve.com, the Colombian trained with his team-mates, an encouraging sign in his recovery. The Juventus staff will still manage him cautiously. Kerim Alajbegovic was also with the group, while Nico Gonzalez, back from international duty, did an individual training session.