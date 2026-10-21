Gleison Bremer's future at Juventus could become a talking point in the winter transfer window. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the Brazilian defender as they seek immediate reinforcements at the back.





After rejecting Galatasaray's approaches in the summer, the Brazilian centre-back could consider a new challenge, with an eye on playing in the Champions League straight away and cementing his place in the Brazil national team. Born in 1997, Bremer is under contract with Juventus until 2029 and earns 6 million a season (5 million plus 1 million in bonuses), the third-highest salary in the squad after Yildiz and Kolo Muani.





At the start of the summer, his comments about wanting a club ready to win immediately drew attention when he questioned whether Juventus fitted the bill: "I'm 29, I want to win, I can't wait any longer".