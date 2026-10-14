Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Boga JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus: Boga trains with the group, Celik separately as Spalletti speaks to him

Juventus
Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Europa League

Juventus train at Continassa before leaving for Vigo

Juventus trained at Continassa this morning, ahead of tomorrow's match away to Celta Vigo in Spain on the second matchday of the Europa League league phase. The team will leave for Galicia this afternoon, and Luciano Spalletti will hold his pre-match press conference at 18:50.


With Marco Ottolini and Frederic Massara watching from the sidelines, the team trained at Juventus' training centre later in the morning. After initially training separately, Jeremie Boga joined the group. The Juventus forward was diagnosed with a moderate-grade biceps femoris injury on 8 September.

  • Meanwhile, Turkish player Zeki Celik trained separately. During the session, Spalletti approached the full-back and talked him through his training.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
CEL

CEL

Europa League

15 Oct 2026

JUV

JUV