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FBL-EUR-C3-GALATASARAY-BARCELONAAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Juventus, Atletico and Liverpool fell into the trap: a warning to Barcelona before the Istanbul clash

Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League
V. Osimhen
L. Yamal
H. Flick
O. Buruk
Juventus
Liverpool
Atletico Madrid
Originals
Türkiye
Spain
Nigeria
Germany
Italy
England

Crazy atmosphere awaiting Barca: and gaps that threaten Galatasaray

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to Istanbul on Tuesday in the second round of the Champions League league phase, and Turkish supporters have been counting down the days, according to reports in Turkey and Spain.

Turkish outlets have spent the build-up poring over what the Spanish papers have made of the tie, Barcelona's first trip to Istanbul in four years.

Their last meeting came in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 in March 2022. Xavi Hernandez's side won it and went through, Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang supplying the goals in a 2-1 victory.

  • Fan frenzy awaits Barcelona

    Despite the yellow and red side stumbling in their first away match against Sporting of Portugal, losing 3-1, and Barcelona thrashing Feyenoord 5-1, the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" warned the Catalan side about the atmosphere at Galatasaray's stadium, according to the Turkish newspaper hurriyet.

    The Spanish paper ran an analysis before the tie loaded with warnings for Barcelona: "Galatasaray host Barcelona once again tomorrow. Four years and several months after the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 in 2022, which ended in a 2-1 Barcelona win thanks to contributions from Aubameyang and Pedri, who put in a brilliant performance, Barcelona return to the Ali Sami Yen sports complex. The Turkish coach back then was Domenec Torrent, while the side is currently led by Okan Buruk. And as was seen before, the Turkish team rely on pressing on the pitch and a frenzied passion in the stands that can border on fanaticism and even hostility towards the opponent."

    Read also: Salah the captain of Trabzon? Turkish journalist: his role is bigger than that

  • Liverpool, Juventus and Atletico fell into the Turkish trap

    It continued: "At their own stadium, whose stands hold 53,978 spectators, the Turkish side have not been beaten since their 0-1 defeat by Fenerbahce on 19 May 2024. In Europe, though, their last home defeat came only recently, a 0-1 loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on 25 November.

    Remember, too, that last season this ground saw off Juventus 5-2, Liverpool 1-0 and Atletico Madrid 1-0. None of them left with a win."

    Read also: Mazraoui among them: major danger threatens United against Atletico

  • Suffocating pressure... but!

    The Spanish newspaper stated: "This excited atmosphere is reflected on the pitch, and the players tend to impose suffocating pressure on the opponent. Their style of play relies on an attacking approach based on controlling the pitch and the constant search for depth. The team usually lines up in a 4-2-3-1 tactical formation, which allows it to maintain balance, circulate the ball and stretch play on the flanks."

    It added: "These are the elements the Galatasaray coach focuses on, but he does not always succeed in them. The opening matches of the Turkish league confirm that this tactical shape is used frequently."

    Read also: "What a disgrace": after Marcelo and Gavi, Vinicius's sending-off exposes the double standards of Spain's referees

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  • A strong attacking line-up

    Leroy Sane, Rafael Leao, Yunus Akgun and Baris Alper Yilmaz all offer the same thing from wide: runs into the channels, attacks on empty space, numerical superiority out on the flanks.

    Victor Osimhen does his damage inside the box. Back from a thigh injury, he set up a goal in his first minutes against Kasimpasa (3-1) and brings quick transitions and clever movement off the ball.

    Reports out of Turkey, per the same source, suggest the Nigerian will start. His name has also been linked with Barcelona for some time as a possible alternative to Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

    Lucas Torreira brings the muscle in midfield, winning his individual duels, while Gabriel Sara, his partner in a solid pairing, catches the eye further forward in the attacking build-up. Okan Buruk can also call on Ilkay Gundogan. The former Barcelona and Manchester City man reads the game superbly, even if he has barely played: 11 minutes in total, five of them in the Champions League trip to Sporting in Lisbon (3-1).

    Read also: The decision is close: Conte awaits a signal from Manchester United

  • Defensive frailty: the biggest challenge

    Defensively, Galatasaray look to win the ball back quickly without complicating matters. Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci work hard at the heart of the back line, protecting the penalty area and keeping the opposition's runners in check as they advance.

    She added: "Although the main job of full-backs Baris Alper Yilmaz and Jakobs is to push forward, they may not find many opportunities to do so because of the presence of Gordon, Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal in the line-up."

    She concluded: "However, the early results of the season show that the Turkish side have conceded 11 goals in their first six domestic league matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor (which featured a Mohamed Salah hat-trick). The biggest challenge lies in ensuring that their attacking ambition does not put the team at risk."

    An unprecedented figure: Salah imposes himself on the history of the Turkish league
Next matches
GAL

GAL

Champions League

13 Oct 2026

BAR

BAR