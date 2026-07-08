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Justin Bieber signs up for World Cup final half-time show with Shakira, Madonna and BTS
A historic musical lineup for New York
FIFA and Global Citizen have confirmed that Bieber is the latest heavyweight addition to the inaugural World Cup final half-time show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Bieber joins an elite group of co-headliners that includes pop royalty Madonna and Shakira, as well as global sensations BTS. The show is being curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who continues his work as the international curator of the Global Citizen Festival. The inclusion of Bieber ensures that the first-ever mid-match spectacle will be one of the most-watched broadcasts in history.
- AFP
Star power and social impact
Beyond the individual star power, the event serves a greater purpose through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The initiative aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football for children across the globe. Bieber expressed his pride in joining the cause, stating: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”
The musical diversity does not stop with the main headliners. The production will also feature performances from Nigerian star Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus. In a unique twist, fans can also expect appearances from The Muppets, including Kermit and Miss Piggy, making it a cross-generational celebration of culture and sport.
Representing the global game
Burna Boy, representing the African continent on this massive stage, highlighted the gravity of the occasion. “The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together,” the artist said. “To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino mirrored this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of the project. “When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education,” Infantino said. “We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.”
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A new benchmark for the World Cup
Organizers are comparing the scale of the production to legendary benefit concerts of the past. Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, noted the massive reach of the upcoming show. “This is the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid, and it could well be the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history,” Evans claimed.
Evans also issued a call to action for international political figures to follow the lead of these artists. “These extraordinary artists, representing every corner of the globe, are coming together to help create opportunities for children everywhere through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. Together, we are calling on world leaders, specifically President Macron and Prime Minister Sánchez, to seize this moment of global unity by contributing to the Education Fund and ensuring this World Cup sets a new benchmark for lasting impact,” he added.
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