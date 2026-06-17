Why Rangers have been left cursing Jurgen Klopp as ex-Liverpool boss credited with role in managerial change at Ibrox

In a twist that few at Ibrox saw coming, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been identified as a key figure in Rohl’s decision to quit Rangers. Klopp, who transitioned into a high-profile role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Football following his exit from Anfield, reportedly used his influence to lure the 37-year-old to Austria.

Former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness revealed that conversations between the two Germans played a significant part in the deal. Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness explained the situation: "I’ve been saying all along that I thought Rangers were right to stand by Rohl in the James Tavernier situation. I thought that he had the leadership and that he was showing signs of understanding how he was going to build going forward. To me, it’s a big blow. I’d even heard rumours that Klopp had got involved in talking to him about going to Salzburg."

Wyness refers to the conflict between Rohl and Tavernier that erupted ahead of the last game of the season, after the departing captain refused the manager's decision to bench him for his final home game, leading to his complete withdrawal from the squad and a public fallout.