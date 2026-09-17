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Long time coming! Jurgen Klopp confirms Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Germany's new No.1 following Manuel Neuer retirement
Klopp settles the goalkeeping debate
The battle for the German goal has finally reached its conclusion as Klopp officially handed the gloves to Ter Stegen. After years of playing understudy to the legendary Neuer, the Barcelona-owned shot-stopper, currently rebuilding his form on loan at Ajax, has been given the vote of confidence by the new national team boss.
Speaking on the decision, Klopp was emphatic about the need for a settled presence at the back. "Yes, for the moment, there is one, Marc-Andre ter Stegen," the former Liverpool boss confirmed, via Bulinews, when asked if he has a first-choice goalkeeper. The manager is clearly looking to build a new identity for Die Mannschaft, but he believes that progress must be rooted in veteran leadership.
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Replacing a legend in Neuer
The transition follows Neuer’s decision to hang up his international boots for good, ending one of the most storied careers in German football history. Klopp acknowledged the massive void left by the former Bayern Munich captain but insisted that Ter Stegen is more than ready to step into the spotlight.
Klopp elaborated on his choice by stating: "A team needs stability and a spine, and then you can add a lot of youth around that. I’ve known him for ages. Manuel Neuer was the best goalkeeper in the world for a long time.
"Nevertheless, everyone knew that Ter Stegen was world-class too. He then suffered an injury at an unfortunate time. At the moment, he is fit and the same goalkeeper he was before. He brings experience with him. He is making a very good impression. Everything depends on performance."
Squad depth and Nations League plans
The confirmation of Ter Stegen as the primary choice is part of a wider squad overhaul, as Klopp named a massive 44-man group split across two separate squads for the upcoming international break. The UEFA Nations League games in the upcoming international break will provide the former Liverpool boss with an opportunity to evaluate the depth of German football.
Alongside Ter Stegen, Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen and Besiktas shot-stopper Alexander Nubel have been included in the squad for the first two games. Dahmen serves as a consistent thread throughout the selection, being the only goalkeeper included in both squads, joining Freiburg's Noah Atubolu and Bayern Munich's Jonas Urbig.
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What comes next for Germany?
Klopp's expansive, new-look squad will immediately be put to the test during a busy international window. Germany are scheduled to face the Netherlands, Greece, Serbia, and a reverse fixture against Greece in the UEFA Nations League.
These four fixtures will be crucial for Klopp to assess his dual squads and integrate youth around his established spine. It will also serve as the first major test of Germany's revamped goalkeeping hierarchy, giving Ter Stegen the immediate platform to back up his manager's faith with on-pitch performances.
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