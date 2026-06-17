Jurgen Klopp turns to ex-Man City and Argentina star to lead RB Leipzig as Ole Werner is sacked after one season

RB Leipzig have officially opted to relieve Werner of his duties, it was confirmed on Wednesday. The 38-year-old’s departure comes despite a season that saw the club secure Champions League qualification, but the hierarchy, supported by managing director for sport Marcel Schafer, decided that a change in direction was necessary to meet the club's lofty ambitions.

The coaching shake-up is not limited to Werner alone, as assistant coaches Patrick Kohlmann and Tom Cichon have also been dismissed. The decision marks a significant shift in strategy for the Red Bull-owned club as they prepare for a new era under the influence of Klopp, who now oversees the footballing operations across the Red Bull network. Under Klopp's guidance, the club is looking for a more distinct tactical identity moving into the 2026-27 campaign.