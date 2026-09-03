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Jurgen Klopp Germany coach: Visits Mainz, Frankfurt, Bayern Munich before Netherlands debut
Klopp launches proactive Bundesliga tour
Just two weeks into his tenure as Germany head coach, Jurgen Klopp is radically altering the national team setup by introducing direct, hands-on involvement with Bundesliga clubs. Rather than observing solely from the stands, the 59-year-old manager is visiting training grounds, meeting club executives, and watching non-public sessions.
His recent schedule includes visits to Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, and his former side Mainz 05. The hands-on approach allows Klopp to evaluate potential international call-ups in person, including Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch and Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib.
The visits mark a clear shift in strategy as Klopp prepares for his official managerial debut in charge of Die Mannschaft.
- Kirchner-Media
Building trust with club managers
A core element of Klopp's strategy is establishing open lines of communication with domestic coaches, a dynamic he valued during his time in club management. During his visit to Mainz, Klopp held extensive discussions with head coach Urs Fischer and sporting director Christian Heidel.
Klopp outlined his vision for a collaborative working relationship between the national team staff and domestic managers.
"I want to work with the coaches in the future, just as I work with the players," Klopp said. "It's about building a relationship of trust with the coaches. It should be a collaboration that I would have wished for when I was still a club coach. That is what I am offering."
Dual-national scouting and emotional returns
Klopp's visits serve both tactical and recruitment purposes, highlighted by a lengthy conversation with Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old striker Younes Ebnoutalib. Born in Frankfurt to a German mother and Moroccan father, the forward scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend, prompting Klopp to personally pitch a future with the German national team.
The tour also featured an emotional return to Mainz 05, where Klopp spent 18 years as a player and manager. He observed closed training at the Wolfgang Frank Campus at Bruchweg, noting the club's modern infrastructure improvements.
"It was not just for nostalgic reasons, though fortunately I also met a few old faces," Klopp added regarding his return to Mainz.
- ANP
Countdown to Amsterdam debut
Klopp will announce his first official Germany squad on 17 September ahead of his opening UEFA Nations League fixture. His managerial debut will take place nine days later on 26 September in Amsterdam against the Netherlands.
The high-profile fixture will also feature a managerial debut on the opposing bench, with Xavi Hernandez taking charge of the Dutch national team for the first time.
Having observed Bayern Munich's preparations before their DFB-Pokal tie against VfL Osnabrueck and evaluated talent across Germany, Klopp will finalize his selection decisions in the coming days.
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