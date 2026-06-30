'A disgrace!' - Jurgen Klinsmann rages over Germany World Cup 'disaster' & demands 'top to bottom' investigation

Reflecting on Germany's exit, Klinsmann said responsibility should not fall on one individual. Instead, he insisted that everyone involved with the national team, from the coaching staff to the players and the DFB, must accept their share of the blame.

"The way we were eliminated tonight is devastating, a disgrace, something no one, absolutely no one, expected," he said. "The responsibility lies with everyone - from the coaching staff to the federation to every single player who was called up to this 26-man squad. Everyone contributed to this disaster.

"Everything, from top to bottom, must be questioned and discussed. Of course, there will be consequences, whatever those consequences may be."

Although Klinsmann demanded change, sporting director Rudi Voller offered his backing to head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Voller said: "I'm not the DFB alone. Everyone knows how I feel about Julian. He's still an absolutely top-class coach. I'm convinced he's probably the right person to continue. He's a fighter. I can't and don't want to say more at the moment. We'll sit down together again in the next day or two, and then we'll see. For me, he's the right person in the right place."