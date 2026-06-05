Junior Khanye has voiced his strong disapproval of Kaizer Chiefs' move to bring back Fernando Da Cruz to lead the technical team.

Insiders at Naturena have confirmed that the 53-year-old has accepted the head coaching role, returning to a club he briefly served during the 2024/25 pre-season as an assistant.

"Chiefs are trying to bring back Nabi's [former] right-hand man, but why are they pursuing him? This shows they are repeating the same mistakes made with Nabi," Khanye told KickOff.

The former attacker feels that the club is looking in the wrong direction and failing to address the fundamental issues within the squad and the management structure.







