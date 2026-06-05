Junior Khanye questions Kaizer Chiefs' decision to appoint Fernando Da Cruz as Nasreddine Nabi replacement - 'They're repeating the same mistakes'
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Khanye blasts 'uninspiring' Da Cruz appointment
Junior Khanye has voiced his strong disapproval of Kaizer Chiefs' move to bring back Fernando Da Cruz to lead the technical team.
Insiders at Naturena have confirmed that the 53-year-old has accepted the head coaching role, returning to a club he briefly served during the 2024/25 pre-season as an assistant.
"Chiefs are trying to bring back Nabi's [former] right-hand man, but why are they pursuing him? This shows they are repeating the same mistakes made with Nabi," Khanye told KickOff.
The former attacker feels that the club is looking in the wrong direction and failing to address the fundamental issues within the squad and the management structure.
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Missing the tactical identity and recruitment power
For Khanye, the appointment of Da Cruz lacks the ambition required to restore the Amakhosi to their former glory.
He argues that the club needs a managerial heavyweight who can command respect in the transfer market and overhaul the entire sporting department from top to bottom.
“What real change will occur if Da Cruz is appointed? Chiefs need a coach who will demand a chequebook, restructure the club’s development, and work closely with the head of development.
"They require a coach capable of attracting high-profile players, someone who understands South African football and can restore the team's identity. The coach must be judged on results and help build a strong, sustainable club structure," Khanye explained
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The call for a Pitso Mosimane revolution
The analyst did not stop at criticism; he offered a definitive solution to the club's ongoing trophy drought. Khanye believes that former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane is the only man capable of breaking the dominance of the 'Big Two' in the Premier Soccer League.
He pointed to Mosimane's track record as the blueprint Chiefs must follow. "Pitso Mosimane is that coach.
"The formidable structure he established at Mamelodi Sundowns continues to secure league titles and Champions League victories even today.
"There is no valid reason to hesitate in hiring Pitso," he added, insisting that 'Jingles' is the only coach with the pedigree to match the club's status.
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Hard work ahead for the incoming boss
Regardless of the criticism, Da Cruz looks set to take the hot seat with the massive task of leading Chiefs into the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
Khanye warns that finishing fourth or settling for mediocrity is no longer an option for the Naturena-based giants if they want to be taken seriously again.
"Chiefs cannot settle for position four. A lot of work is needed to compete with Orlando Pirates and Sundowns. Proper planning is vital, especially with CAF Confederation Cup participation next season," Khanye concluded.
The club is expected to officially unveil its new leadership in the coming days as they prepare for a high-stakes campaign.