Junior Khanye identifies 'coaching problem' as the primary reason for Gaston Sirino's Kaizer Chiefs failure - 'Despite his temper, he is not a player you can release'
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Khanye blasts Chiefs' tactical failures
Gaston Sirino’s time at Naturena has come to an end, with the creative midfielder reportedly set to join Durban City FC.
Despite helping the club end a decade-long trophy drought with a Nedbank Cup triumph in 2025, Sirino struggled to replicate the consistent brilliance he displayed during his trophy-laden years at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Junior Khanye, never one to shy away from controversy, believes the blame lies squarely with the coaching staff rather than the player.
Speaking to KickOff, Khanye questioned the club's decision to let such a talent walk away, suggesting that the environment at Chiefs was never conducive to Sirino's specific style of play.
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The Pitso Mosimane comparison
Khanye argued that Sirino is a specialist player who requires a specific type of management to thrive, something he feels has been absent at Amakhosi.
He drew comparisons to legendary coach Pitso Mosimane, who got the best out of the Uruguayan at Chloorkop alongside stars like Themba Zwane and Khama Billiat.
“A 39-year-old Lionel Messi has just taken Argentina to a World Cup semi-final, so he is four to five years older than Sirino,” Khanye said.
“Age doesn't mean a thing in football, but the body does.
"The likes of Sirino were just unfortunate to come to the Chiefs, where there was no right coaching.
"The only coach who knew how to coach Sirino is Pitso Mosimane.
"At [Mamelodi] Sundowns, he was surrounded by the likes of Khama Billiat and ‘Mshishi’ [Themba Zwane].
"When he came to Chiefs, he found a coaching problem.”
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Parallels with Khama Billiat’s struggle
The former Chiefs star also pointed out that Sirino’s struggles mirrored those of Khama Billiat, who similarly failed to hit his peak heights after moving from Sundowns to the Glamour Boys.
Khanye suggested that the club’s inconsistent selection policy contributed to Sirino’s perceived decline in form.
“Despite his temper, Sirino is not a player you can release. It's sad they did, but maybe the move is good for Sirino because they were not even playing him at Chiefs.
"They would sideline him until he lost his match fitness, and once he lost it, they would throw him in,” Khanye added.
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High pressure at Durban City
As Sirino prepares for a new chapter with Durban City, Khanye warned that the pressure will not subside.
Working under chairman Farook Kadodia who is known for his demanding nature, will present a different set of challenges for the veteran, especially while surrounded by a squad that may lack the quality he is accustomed to.
“He should have gone to countries like Saudi Arabia or even Egypt.
"But now at Durban City, where there are expectations but no quality, he will be under more pressure.
"I played under the Durban City chairman [Farook Kadodia] at Maritzburg United, he's got high expectations even when there is no quality.
"Sirino will be under pressure to perform because of the money he will be getting there,” Khanye concluded.
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