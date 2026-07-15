Junior Khanye identifies 'coaching problem' as the primary reason for Gaston Sirino's Kaizer Chiefs failure - 'Despite his temper, he is not a player you can release'

Gaston Sirino’s time at Naturena has come to an end, with the creative midfielder reportedly set to join Durban City FC.

Despite helping the club end a decade-long trophy drought with a Nedbank Cup triumph in 2025, Sirino struggled to replicate the consistent brilliance he displayed during his trophy-laden years at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Junior Khanye, never one to shy away from controversy, believes the blame lies squarely with the coaching staff rather than the player.

Speaking to KickOff, Khanye questioned the club's decision to let such a talent walk away, suggesting that the environment at Chiefs was never conducive to Sirino's specific style of play.