"First three points in this shirt! An important victory, earned together. Proud of this team and happy to bring joy to our fans. Keep it up! For Napoli and their fans, the same respect and affection as always. Our history will not be forgotten".





On Instagram, Venezia defender Juan Jesus celebrated victory over his former side, Napoli. He then replied to a follower's comment saying, "You could easily have played; you'll always be a Napoli player", with: "Ask De Laurentiis and Manna why I was too 'old' for them".



