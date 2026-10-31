All eyes in this derby will be on Suhaib Hosawi, the winger of Al-Ittihad's under-21 side, especially after he lit up the Joy Elite League in recent weeks.

That magical left foot, deployed from the right wing, sets him apart. He controls the ball beautifully, dribbles past defenders and picks out passes with razor-sharp vision. He catches the eye every time he touches it.

Jens Vissing was the latest to take notice. The German head coach of Al-Ittihad's first team handed Hosawi a maiden call-up to the "Tigers" squad for the Saudi Roshn League clash against Abha.

He didn't play. The call-up, though, should give the young Saudi winger extra motivation should he feature in the Jeddah derby against neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli. It is a golden chance to shine and keep working his way into the first team.