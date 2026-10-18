Jose Mourinho claims Vinicius Jr should have QUIT Real Madrid for a country where he is 'respected' amid Arsenal links

Vinicius is navigating a turbulent period in the Spanish capital. The Brazilian winger is currently serving a four-match La Liga suspension after receiving a straight red card against Villarreal. Tensions flared again in midweek when he was withdrawn early during Madrid’s thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Roma.

Despite being pivotal to Los Blancos' Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024, the 26-year-old has endured a noticeable dip in form. This slump has led to him being whistled by sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

The dynamic at Madrid shifted following Kylian Mbappe's blockbuster arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. Arsenal were heavily linked with Vinicius over the summer before the attacker penned a massive contract extension keeping him in Madrid until 2032.



