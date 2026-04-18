AFP
Jose Mourinho casts doubt on Benfica future amid talk of Real Madrid and Premier League links
Mourinho non-committal on Lisbon stay
The veteran tactician was directly asked during a press conference whether he could confirm he would be in the Benfica dugout for the 2026-27 campaign. His response was typical of the man, offering a blunt assessment of how quickly things can change in the world of modern football. "I cannot say, how can I say such a thing? It doesn't just depend on me! It's obvious," Mourinho told reporters when questioned about his continuity.
In a detailed analogy, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss compared his situation to that of any other employee within a club or even a journalist in a newsroom. "A coach in a club structure, a coach, a player, a press director, a physiotherapist, all of us in a club structure, like you, as a journalist from A BOLA, you cannot guarantee that you will be at BOLA for the next 10 years; maybe you want to be, but you cannot guarantee it. Obviously, I cannot guarantee it," he stated firmly.
- AFP
Real Madrid reunion on the cards
The timing of Mourinho’s cryptic comments is particularly significant given the growing noise surrounding a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports claim Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to take drastic action following a dip in form under Alvaro Arbeloa. It is understood that the hierarchy in the Spanish capital is seriously considering "The Special One" as a primary candidate to lead a squad overhaul.
Mourinho enjoyed a trophy-laden three years in Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and has maintained a strong relationship with Perez despite his eventual departure. Reports suggest that he is keeping a very close eye on the situation in Spain, aware that the Madrid board is preparing a meeting to discuss the future of the coaching staff. For a man who thrives on the biggest stages, the lure of a "revolution" at the Bernabeu could be difficult to ignore.
Premier League giants monitoring situation
Beyond the interest from Spain, there is significant talk regarding a return to the Premier League, where Mourinho forged much of his legendary status with Chelsea and Manchester United. Reports suggest that he is a lead candidate for the Newcastle United job should the Magpies decide to move on from Eddie Howe this summer.
The Saudi-backed hierarchy at St James' Park is reportedly attracted to the idea of a world-class figurehead to lead the club's next era. Mourinho has frequently spoken of his deep affection for Newcastle, largely due to his mentorship under Sir Bobby Robson, and the prospect of a final challenge in England's top flight could be enough to tempt him away from Lisbon if the project is right.
- AFP
Benfica’s battle for second place under Mourinho
Mourinho, whose contract with Benfica runs until the summer of 2027, took charge in September 2025 following a disappointing spell with Fenerbahce. Currently, Benfica sit third in the Primeira Liga with 69 points from 29 matches. Ahead of tomorrow's crucial clash, Sporting CP occupy second place with 71 points and a game in hand, while Porto lead the table with 76 points. Mourinho is now aiming to secure at least a second-place finish to guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League third qualifying round.