AFP
Jose Mourinho back in the Premier League? Ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss emerges as lead candidate to make summer switch
Newcastle hierarchy weigh up Howe future
According to talkSPORT, Newcastle’s Saudi owners are understood to be attracted to the idea of appointing a world-class figure to lead the club’s next phase. While Eddie Howe currently retains the support of the board, the pressure from the stands has mounted following a difficult run of form. There is also a feeling that Howe himself could choose to walk away if he believes he has reached the ceiling of what he can achieve with the current squad.
The Magpies are bracing for a summer of upheaval regardless of who is in the dugout. High-profile stars such as Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento have been linked with exits, while Anthony Gordon is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Should the club need to sell to buy, a manager with Mourinho’s profile is seen by some as the perfect figure to navigate such a complex transitional period.
- AFP
The case for the Special One
Mourinho, currently in charge of Portuguese giants Benfica, has never hidden his affection for the English game or Newcastle, largely due to his close relationship with the legendary Sir Bobby Robson at Barcelona.
A move to Newcastle United would mark the 12th chapter of Mourinho’s managerial career, following a legendary tenure in the English top flight. His Premier League legacy began at Chelsea, where he secured back-to-back titles in his first two seasons before returning years later to clinch a third domestic crown. Mourinho then took the reins at Manchester United from 2016 to 2018, leading the club to a Europa League and League Cup double in his debut campaign and a second-place finish the following year, before his eventual departure midway through his third season.
Concerns over Mourinho's modern methods
Despite his decorated CV, many are unconvinced that Mourinho is the right fit for the Premier League at this stage in his career as it has been claimed his tactical influence has waned following recent spells in Turkey and Portugal. While his "big name" status might attract elite players or a trophy, there are significant fears that his confrontational style could upset the dressing room.
- AFP
Alternative options on the shortlist
Should Newcastle decide to move away from Howe, Mourinho is not the only name on their radar. Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini is also expected to be in the frame, bringing a wealth of experience and a track record of Premier League success. Additionally, Andoni Iraola, who is set to leave Bournemouth, is reportedly open to the challenge in the North East if the position becomes vacant.
However, the Mourinho links remain the most persistent, especially with the manager's future possibly tied to the international scene. He is expected to be a leading candidate for the Portugal national team after the 2026 World Cup, with Roberto Martinez expected to depart, though staying at Benfica remains an option. Whether the lure of a Premier League return with a club of Newcastle's ambition is enough to tempt 'The Special One' back to England remains to be seen, but the possibility is already sparking heated debate among the Toon Army.