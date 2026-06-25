No John Terry or Roy Keane: What type of captain is Harry Kane? Former England star discusses leadership & ‘bizarre’ 2026 World Cup decision from Thomas Tuchel

There are no rules when it comes to filling skipper duties, with each individual taking a different approach. Some will be more vocal - as they get their message across in the dressing room and on the field - while others seek to drag colleagues along with them by setting an example when it comes to expected levels of commitment and performance.

Kane falls into the latter of those two camps, with the former Tottenham frontman not the type to shout and scream - even in moments of adversity. He trusts team-mates to play their part for the collective cause, leaving him to focus on the artform that he has truly mastered - scoring goals at a remarkable rate.

On the back of a career-best campaign at club level, with the target being found on 61 occasions for Bundesliga title winners Bayern Munich, Kane has taken his historic tally of goals for England to 81 and is fast closing in on Peter Shilton’s all-time appearance record of 125 caps.