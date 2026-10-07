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‘Like losing John Terry or Gianfranco Zola’ - Moises Caicedo’s importance to Chelsea talked up as Frank Leboeuf wonders if replacement for £125m Enzo Fernandez is required
Caicedo has played just 14 minutes this season
That solitary outing came against his former employers Brighton on August 30. Having missed the start of the season as he nursed a slight knock, the 24-year-old stepped off the bench against the Seagulls with more than an hour of said contest having already been played.
He found himself trudging back off the pitch before the Premier League fixture in question came to a close, with his body breaking down again. A calf problem has kept him sidelined for over a month and through four matches in all competitions.
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Terry & Zola were talismanic figures for Chelsea
Chelsea have picked up just one point without Caicedo at their disposal, from the nine on offer, and have slipped to 10th in the table having been billed as potential title contenders before a ball was kicked in anger this term.
The South American ball-winner played no part for his country during the latest international break, with no risks being taken on his fitness, and could come back into contention for Chelsea’s home date with Bournemouth on Saturday.
Xabi Alonso will be hoping that is the case, with Caicedo’s value being likened to that of an iconic former captain and legendary Italian playmaker by a man that once played alongside both of those fan favourites.
Do Chelsea need another midfielder after selling Fernandez?
Asked if Chelsea, after losing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, need to add another body to their engine room, World Cup-winning former Blues defender Leboeuf - who was speaking in association with Mr Gamble - told GOAL: “It's a very good question. I think a lot of work still needs to be done in the middle of the park and at the back because of Xabi Alonso's tactics when he wants to play three at the back.
“I don't think it really works right now. In the middle of the park, it's hard to make a judgment because you don't have Caicedo. Caicedo was the main man above Enzo Fernandez for me, and when you don't have your main player, it's like when you didn't have John Terry, Frank Lampard, or Didier Drogba or for us, when you didn't have Zola, that was a different team.
“When you don't have Caicedo, it's hard to make a judgment about Chelsea. Chelsea is struggling right now because they're not strong enough in the middle of the park, that's for sure.
“When Caicedo comes back, he can play with [Romeo] Lavia or [Reece] James. The problem is if Caicedo is injured and Lavia is also injured most of the time, it's hard to build something strong. What was good with Fernandez and Caicedo previously was that they were able to play at least 40 games a year. That's where you have to work on it.
“Again, I don't want to make a definitive statement and say they need to buy someone until we see how it works with Caicedo in the middle of the park, because that would be a big change.
“We are happy with what's going on offensively with Chelsea right now, and we clearly see something needs to be done in the middle of the park and at the back, but it's hard to definitively say they need a player.
“Right now, I can't say that while Caicedo is still in the dressing room or on the bench. You already have Lavia, [Valentin] Barco, and James. But those players have to be fit. That's the thing.”
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Blues still working on plugging defensive leaks
Chelsea have been forced to get creative with their midfield selections at times, with club captain James and fellow full-back Malo Gusto stepping into more central berths. Getting Caicedo back will add extra dynamism in that area of the field.
The Blues need to find a spark from somewhere, having pieced together a fearsome attacking unit, with defensive leaks yet to be plugged despite drafting in enigmatic Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
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