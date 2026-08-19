Leeds United tie down Joe Rodon! Wales defender signs new four-year deal at Elland Road

Leeds United have officially confirmed that Rodon has signed a new four-year contract, ensuring the defender remains a cornerstone of the club's defensive unit. The 28-year-old had a previous agreement that ran until 2028, but the club moved quickly to reward his consistent performances and leadership.

Speaking to LUTV following the announcement, Rodon expressed his immense pride in extending his stay in West Yorkshire. The defender noted the significant impact the club has had on his professional life and personal well-being, stating: 'I think I have said it since day one, since I have come into this club, everyone in the club has been absolutely brilliant with me and I have loved it. So, to extend my time here and hopefully spend many more years here, I am just looking forward to a successful future.'