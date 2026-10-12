Real Madrid closing in on Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel as Spanish giants lead race for 16-year-old sensation

United are facing a massive battle to hold onto highly-rated youngster Gabriel. The talented teenager has stunned club officials by submitting a formal request to terminate his current registration.

United had grand plans for the forward earlier this season. They were preparing to hand the then-15-year-old his professional debut against Brighton in the EFL Cup, which would have made him the youngest player in their history.

However, the situation has rapidly deteriorated. Gabriel and his representatives grew frustrated after he was left out of the squads for a Premier League clash with Ipswich and a Champions League tie against Sabah.