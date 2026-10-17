Ready for war! Liverpool star Jacquet primed for Bee-ting as Frenchman warns of Brentford battle

Liverpool centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has urged his side to embrace the physical test awaiting them at Brentford on Saturday. Andoni Iraola’s side travel to the Gtech Community Stadium aiming to get their Premier League campaign back on track after falling to Manchester City last time out.

The 21-year-old has started all six top-flight matches for the Reds in 2026-27 since his summer arrival from Stade Rennais.

Having bounced back with a midweek Champions League win against LASK, Jacquet insists the squad must now replicate that form domestically.