Jayden Adams opens up on his challenging start to life at Mamelodi Sundowns and his rise to stardom: 'I was scared of...'

Jayden Adams has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, but the journey to becoming a mainstay in the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI was fraught with self-doubt.

The midfielder revealed that the immense depth within the squad at Chloorkop initially left him paralyzed by the fear of making errors, knowing that any mistake could lead to a long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to iDiski Times , Adams expressed the reality of joining South Africa's most dominant side.

"To be honest with you, at Sundowns, they have the best of everything, from goalkeepers to strikers," Adams said.

"So, I think nothing separates me from the other midfielders. Everyone has their own strengths, and I think I have started to be more comfortable this year.

"Like when I came, I was scared to make mistakes, because I knew the next one would come in and do the job, and that happened in the last year.

"I didn’t play a lot, always on the bench, but I didn’t think, ‘nah, it’s over, I don’t have a chance,’ I kept on pushing till I got my chance."