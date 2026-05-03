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Jayden Adams opens up on his challenging start to life at Mamelodi Sundowns and his rise to stardom: 'I was scared of...'
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The fear of failure at Chloorkop
Jayden Adams has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, but the journey to becoming a mainstay in the Mamelodi Sundowns starting XI was fraught with self-doubt.
The midfielder revealed that the immense depth within the squad at Chloorkop initially left him paralyzed by the fear of making errors, knowing that any mistake could lead to a long spell on the sidelines.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Adams expressed the reality of joining South Africa's most dominant side.
"To be honest with you, at Sundowns, they have the best of everything, from goalkeepers to strikers," Adams said.
"So, I think nothing separates me from the other midfielders. Everyone has their own strengths, and I think I have started to be more comfortable this year.
"Like when I came, I was scared to make mistakes, because I knew the next one would come in and do the job, and that happened in the last year.
"I didn’t play a lot, always on the bench, but I didn’t think, ‘nah, it’s over, I don’t have a chance,’ I kept on pushing till I got my chance."
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A bold prediction and a fighting spirit
The 24-year-old’s resurgence did not happen by accident. While he was relegated to the bench and excluded from the Bafana Bafana squad that travelled to the AFCON in Morocco, Adams remained focused on a personal mission to reclaim his status.
He recalled a specific turning point where he displayed the mental fortitude required to survive at a high-pressure club like Sundowns.
Adams shared an anecdote regarding a conversation during his low point: "I did get one, and I took it with both hands.
"I think that game, I went to someone’s room, I’m not gonna mention names, but I went to his room, the team was out, and I told him I don’t, I’m gonna look back now after this, I will start every game."
This self-belief proved prophetic, as he has since formed a devastating midfield trio alongside South African international Teboho Mokoena and Chilean playmaker Marcelo Allende.
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Stability and tactical discipline in midfield
Under the guidance of Miguel Cardoso, Adams has redefined his role, moving away from the anxiety of his debut season to becoming a tactically disciplined anchor.
He believes his ability to read the game and provide insurance for his more attack-minded teammates is what has finally cemented his place in the Brazilians' engine room as they chase further domestic and continental silverware.
When discussing what he brings to the field, Adams explained:
"Why I should start in the midfield, you know I don’t like speaking of myself, but I think I just give the team the stability in the midfield, like I will always play what I see, if like example, Tebza goes up, I will stay and protect the second ball, or the centre backs, and I think just the on the ball stuff."
With his club form fully restored, Adams has not only returned to the Bafana fold but is now considered a vital component for Hugo Broos ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
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What next for Jayden Adams?
Adams has regained the best form and brilliance that saw him establish himself as one of the PSL's most highly rated midfielders during his stint with Stellenbosch FC.
In recent months, Adams has re-established himself as an integral part of Masandawana's chase for the ninth successive league title and the elusive CAF Champions League second star.
The 24-year-old has been tipped as a deserving nominee for the Midfielder of the Season award for his commanding performances and will be expected to perform an important role for Bafana at the upcoming World Cup.