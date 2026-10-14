Jadon Sancho to Getafe? La Liga side lines up ambitious swoop for free agent

The footballing world remains focused on the next destination for Sancho following the formal end of his tenure at Old Trafford. According to DAZN as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Getafe have emerged as a primary suitor for the 26-year-old attacker. The Madrid-based outfit is keen to bolster its offensive options and views the former Borussia Dortmund star as a potential marquee signing who could transform their frontline during the second half of the campaign.

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas is reportedly a huge admirer of the winger’s technical qualities and believes he can rediscover the form that once made him one of the most expensive players in world football. The club is actively looking for ways to structure a deal that would allow them to secure his services without compromising their long-term financial stability.