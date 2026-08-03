Former Man Utd flop Jadon Sancho sees 10th-tier side issue bizarre transfer statement following Old Trafford release

To definitively quash the viral rumors and commend the winger's exemplary behavior while at the ground, the club's leadership released a full explanation detailing the true nature of his visit.

In an official statement, Flixton owner Christopher Garcia said: "Over the past few days, we've seen a number of posts and comments circulating regarding Jadon Sancho's visit to Flixton FC.

"To clarify, Jadon was not on trial with the club and was not involved in any transfer discussions. He simply used our facilities for a private training session to maintain his fitness while preparing for the next chapter of his career.

"We're proud that the quality of our pitch and facilities made Flixton a place where a player of his calibre felt comfortable training, and he is welcome to train at Flixton FC whenever he wishes."

Garcia continued: "During his visit, Jadon was nothing but professional, humble, and generous with his time. After completing his session, he happily met with young supporters, posed for photos, signed autographs, and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"Jadon is a world-class footballer who has achieved more in the game than most players could ever dream of. He deserves respect for both his accomplishments and the way he conducted himself during his visit, not the unwarranted criticism that has followed."