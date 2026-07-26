Jadon Sancho receives free transfer offer from Al-Rayyan after Man Utd exit

Former Manchester United forward Sancho is being courted by Qatari club Al-Rayyan as he searches for a new permanent home, as per Foot mercato.

The 26-year-old is officially a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired, and the Middle Eastern side are eager to capitalise on his availability to bolster their attacking ranks.

Al-Rayyan has transmitted an offer to Sancho in an attempt to lure him to the Qatar Stars League. The Lions are one of the most prestigious clubs in the region and believe the former Borussia Dortmund star could be the face of their project.











