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How much will Jack Grealish cost? £50m transfer fee claim as Everton, Wrexham & MLS teams are linked with Man City winger
Injury & surgery brought Grealish's 2025-26 campaign to a close
Having seen the former Aston Villa playmaker enjoy a productive start to his time at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton are expected to discuss a full-time deal for Grealish once the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close.
He suffered a stress fracture in his left foot during a 1-0 victory over former employers Villa on January 18. He subsequently underwent surgery, with his season being brought to an unfortunately premature conclusion.
Two goals and six assists had been registered for the Toffees by that time - with the Premier League Player of the Month award for August being picked up along the way - but dreams of aiding Everton’s push for Europe and gracing England’s World Cup squad were dashed.
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Will Everton look to make Grealish's loan move permanent?
His experience and talent - as a Premier League and Champions League title winner - would be of obvious interest to David Moyes heading forward. It does, however, remain to be seen whether Grealish will open 2026-27 in familiar surroundings or entirely new ones.
Quizzed on whether he expects the Toffees to put an agreement in place, Dunne - in an exclusive interview with GOAL that saw the Irishman speaking in association with Betinia - said: “I think for Grealish, I think he proved enough in the first part of the season that he would be a valuable player for Everton. Whether they can go and spend 50 million on him, I don't know, they might try and renegotiate a little bit but there has to be a desire from Everton to get a player of his quality in full-time, get him in for a full season.
“They're doing really well, hopefully they can get a European place this year and that adds to the attraction of not just Grealish coming but another couple of top players and I've thought with Everton, they've got the right manager in place. They don't need to be signing 10 players, they need to start adding two or three pieces of quality and certainly Jack Grealish is one of those pieces.”
How much will any transfer for Grealish cost in the summer window?
While Grealish’s injury will be factored into any transfer equation, so will the fact that he is set to turn 31 in September. With that in mind, a £50m asking price could be considered slightly ambitious.
Pressed further on efforts to bring that fee down by any clubs that enter into negotiations, Dunne added: “I suppose you get the loan done on the basis that it's 50 million and yeah, we'll do that but when the actual contract comes around and the transfer fee is renegotiated, I think it might be a little bit less.
“He's over 30, he's had an injury this season, he's not in the England squad at the moment so there's plenty of reasons why Everton might try and drive it down. They'll know if they can drive it down, they're still getting a player who's worth 50 million, a player of real high quality but they'll always love to try and get him a bit cheaper.
“I think it's exciting times for Everton because they have the potential to finally put a foothold with the new stadium, to be a team that are challenging in that top six, seven on a regular basis.”
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Saudi Arabia, USA, Wales: Where will Grealish end up?
Grealish may want to be part of that project, having enjoyed his brief time with the Toffees. Alternative options are, however, expected to be put to the mercurial West Midlands native. He is considered to have attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.
There has also been talk of sides in MLS making a move, as another household name is taken to the United States alongside Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min, while Wrexham - with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac calling the shots - have been urged to make a play for Grealish if they reach the Premier League courtesy of a record-extending fourth successive promotion.