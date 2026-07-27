According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Malagò, Maldini and Leonardo are due to hold a hugely important and decisive meeting in Rome today, when it will become clear whether there is still any room to continue a collaboration that began just under three weeks ago. The newly elected head of the Federation will try to convince the men he put in charge of the project to rebuild the national team, which also includes a restructuring of the youth sides, that the appointment of Andrea Pirlo was indeed incompatible, for reasons of appropriateness, with the ethical principles that the role of national-team manager entails. Malagò also urgently needs to present the components of Italian football with the name of the designated national-team manager by tomorrow, when a Federal Council meeting will be held.