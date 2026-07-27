What happens now? The sudden twist in the appointment of Italy's new head coach, and the affair involving Andrea Pirlo, could trigger a full-blown earthquake inside the Italian Football Federation. According to several sources, the newly appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and his right-hand man Leonardo are ready to resign if FIGC president Malagò turns to a coach who does not fit their ideas.
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Italy, it is the day of the decisive meeting between Malagò, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo: will there be resignations or can the situation be resolved?
Decisive meeting
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Malagò, Maldini and Leonardo are due to hold a hugely important and decisive meeting in Rome today, when it will become clear whether there is still any room to continue a collaboration that began just under three weeks ago. The newly elected head of the Federation will try to convince the men he put in charge of the project to rebuild the national team, which also includes a restructuring of the youth sides, that the appointment of Andrea Pirlo was indeed incompatible, for reasons of appropriateness, with the ethical principles that the role of national-team manager entails. Malagò also urgently needs to present the components of Italian football with the name of the designated national-team manager by tomorrow, when a Federal Council meeting will be held.
Chiellini is ready
Malagò will look to reaffirm in person his absolute faith in the project put forward by Maldini and Leonardo, which goes beyond the choice of the head coach tasked with leading the Azzurri into a new era and towards qualification for the 2030 World Cup. If, however, the technical director and his adviser took a hard-line stance over Pirlo's profile, the FIGC president would be forced to accept their resignations and has already identified Giorgio Chiellini as the ideal figure to step into the technical director role. With either Roberto Mancini or Antonio Conte as head coach.
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