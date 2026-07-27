Italy are set for a revolution. After Guardiola said no and the Pirlo option was dropped because of his commercial agreement with a Russian betting company, Malagò has decided to turn to a big name with vast experience who has already led Italy: Roberto Mancini. According to Sky Sport, the former Azzurri boss is in pole position ahead of Antonio Conte, another candidate to become head coach after the World Cup failure with Gattuso. The decision will arrive between this evening and tomorrow, Thiago Motta and Andrea Pirlo are now out of the running, rejected for different reasons.
Calciomercato.com
Translated by
Italy bench: Roberto Mancini ahead of Antonio Conte. No to Motta and Pirlo
Farewell to Maldini and Leonardo
Mancini and Conte were two names never considered by sporting director Maldini and advisor Leonardo, who had always wanted a different profile. Opposed to Malagò's choice, they decided to take a step back. They had been tasked with restructuring the Italy football system and identifying the new head coach, but were not given free rein. Their spell lasted only 16 days. Both, according to Sky Sport , have resigned. For the sporting director role, Giorgio Chiellini is now in pole position.
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