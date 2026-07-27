Italy bench: Roberto Mancini ahead of Antonio Conte. No to Motta and Pirlo

Italy are set for a revolution. After Guardiola said no and the Pirlo option was dropped because of his commercial agreement with a Russian betting company, Malagò has decided to turn to a big name with vast experience who has already led Italy: Roberto Mancini. According to Sky Sport, the former Azzurri boss is in pole position ahead of Antonio Conte, another candidate to become head coach after the World Cup failure with Gattuso. The decision will arrive between this evening and tomorrow, Thiago Motta and Andrea Pirlo are now out of the running, rejected for different reasons.



