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Moataz Elgammal

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi receives bizarre red card for rifle celebration with corner flag against Austria

Austria vs Israel
Austria
Israel
UEFA Nations League B

Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off in truly bizarre circumstances during Thursday's UEFA Nations League defeat to Austria. He received a second yellow card after scoring a crucial equaliser and celebrating by using the corner flag as a simulated weapon, leaving his team a man down before they eventually conceded two late goals in a 3-1 loss.

  • Bizarre red card against Austria

    Abu Farchi was dismissed in the 55th minute of the Group 3 clash at the Raiffeisen Arena. He had just headed home to level the score at 1-1. Following the goal, the forward ran to the corner flag, picked it up, and mimicked firing a rifle.

    Referee Georgi Kabakov immediately issued a second yellow card, followed by a red. Abu Farchi looked perplexed by the decision, but the strict rules regarding provocative celebrations meant Israel were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the fixture.


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  • Strict rules on goal celebrations

    The incident instantly went viral, splitting opinion across social media. While some observers felt the decision was harsh, many acknowledged that the referee simply applied the letter of the law.

    Provocative gestures or celebrations resembling weapons have long been discouraged by football authorities. Because the 20-year-old was already on a yellow card, the match officials had little choice but to issue a second booking. Ultimately, it served as a bitter lesson that in modern football, strict rules govern player conduct during goal celebrations, regardless of the moment's emotion.

  • Late Austrian goals seal the victory

    The dismissal served as a major turning point in the match. Austria had initially taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty in the 43rd minute, before the controversial equaliser. Playing with a numerical disadvantage, Israel were forced to defend resolutely for much of the second half. However, Austria eventually capitalised on the extra man in the closing stages. Phillipp Mwene restored the advantage for the hosts in the 90th minute, before Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 victory and claim all three points.

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  • Austria v Israel - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group B3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    What next for Israel?

    Following this defeat, Israel find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Group 3 standings. The team will look to bounce back and secure vital points in their relegation battle when they face Ireland on Sunday. After that crucial fixture, they travel to play Kosovo on Thursday, October 1, as they attempt to climb out of the basement of their Nations League group.

UEFA Nations League B
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
UEFA Nations League B
Israel crest
Israel
ISR
Ireland crest
Ireland
IRL