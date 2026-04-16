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Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Is this why Bruce Bvuma can't beat captain Brandon Petersen to the Kaizer Chiefs' No. 1 spot?

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
B. Petersen
B. Bvuma
F. Ntwari

The Glamour Boys skipper missed a couple of matches owing to an injury but has now made a return to the Soweto giants, who are determined to get an automatic CAF Confederation Cup spot. The 31-year-old is also hoping to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Petersen's return

    Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen returned to competitive action a couple of days ago after being put out with an injury.

    He kept a clean sheet in Amakhosi's 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last weekend before, unfortunately, conceding in Chiefs' 4-1 win against Magesi on Wednesday night.

    Petersen's return is a massive confidence booster for the club, as explained by Cedric Kaze.

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Petersen gives stability

    “About Brandon, he’s a player, he’s our captain, and he is a player that gives you confidence,” the Burundian opened up.

    “A player that gives you that stability as well at the back. He’s a player who is a leader on and off the field as well, and we are happy that he’s back.

    “I hope that his performance will be good going forward," he added.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Petersen, Fiacre Ntwari and Ilyes Mzoughi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What this means for Bvuma and Ntwari

    Burundi international Fiacre Ntwari is nursing an injury, explaining why he was not part of the squad that played in recent games.

    However, Ntwari, alongside Brice Bvuma, should consider finding another team if they want to get regular game time because, seemingly, Amakhosi's technical team are not ready to drop the in-form Petersen any time soon.

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Petersen's future question

    Petersen is in the final months of his contract with Chiefs but the chances of letting him leave are slim.

    Nevertheless, the club might bring in another quality shot-stopper to help him maintain his high levels as the club continues to work its way to the top of Mzansi football.