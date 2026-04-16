Is this why Bruce Bvuma can't beat captain Brandon Petersen to the Kaizer Chiefs' No. 1 spot?
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Petersen's return
Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brandon Petersen returned to competitive action a couple of days ago after being put out with an injury.
He kept a clean sheet in Amakhosi's 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last weekend before, unfortunately, conceding in Chiefs' 4-1 win against Magesi on Wednesday night.
Petersen's return is a massive confidence booster for the club, as explained by Cedric Kaze.
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Petersen gives stability
“About Brandon, he’s a player, he’s our captain, and he is a player that gives you confidence,” the Burundian opened up.
“A player that gives you that stability as well at the back. He’s a player who is a leader on and off the field as well, and we are happy that he’s back.
“I hope that his performance will be good going forward," he added.
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What this means for Bvuma and Ntwari
Burundi international Fiacre Ntwari is nursing an injury, explaining why he was not part of the squad that played in recent games.
However, Ntwari, alongside Brice Bvuma, should consider finding another team if they want to get regular game time because, seemingly, Amakhosi's technical team are not ready to drop the in-form Petersen any time soon.
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Petersen's future question
Petersen is in the final months of his contract with Chiefs but the chances of letting him leave are slim.
Nevertheless, the club might bring in another quality shot-stopper to help him maintain his high levels as the club continues to work its way to the top of Mzansi football.