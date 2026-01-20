Is this the end of Aubrey Modiba? Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars agree on emerging Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thato Sibiya as one remarks, 'South Africa is going to benefit'
Sibiya enters the stage
Thato Sibiya was handed his Mamelodi Sundowns professional debut by coach Miguel Cardoso in the 2-0 win over Orbit College as Premier Soccer League action resumed on Monday.
The Amajita star was named the Man of the Match on his maiden appearance for the Masandawana first team and stepped in well for Aubrey Modiba who was out of the matchday squad.
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has praised the teenage defender for his performance against Orbit.
“Sibiya, I have watched him in the Under-20 national team and also at the World Cup,” said Tso as per iDiski Times.
“What a wonderful boy. A very good player in that left-back and I think if the boy can continue the way he is doing, he will be one of the future left-footed left-backs.”
Sundowns starlet touted as one for the future
Sibiya was part of the Amajita squad at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and is counted in this generation of players that was crowned as African champions.
That has left former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye mentioning him as a player whi could become key in South African football in future.
“The boy is talented and I think South Africa is going to benefit, Mamelodi Sundowns won’t be the only ones benefiting from his talent,” said Khanye.
“And this is what we want to see from this team, promoting young players. There’s no way you invest in development and we don’t get to see these youngsters and I must compliment the boy.
“It’s not easy to get to a big team like Sundowns where there are seasoned players and you come in, play well, assist and get Man of the Match award on debut. Well done to the boy.”
Cardoso addresses his future
Cardoso got into Monday's match under pressure after entering the year with Sundowns trailing Orlando Pirates in the PSL title race.
This came as Pitso Mosimane was being linked with a return to Masandawana to replace the Portuguese who talks about his future.
“The problem is nowadays, people discuss football on the phone, and they speak about things they have absolutely no idea of,” said Cardoso.
“That gives a lot of echo to things that don’t even exist, and that is a question, people are discussing things that they would like to happen.
“Having a phone, a blog, and some followers give echo to people who don’t know what they are speaking about," Cardoso added.
"Look, Sundowns is a club that’s ruled from the inside to the outside, not the other way around.
“There’s a strong leadership, strong sports direction, a strong coach, and a strong locker room. The doors of Chloorkop are so strong that those things like that don’t enter; we are united.
“We are working hard to please our fans. And we need them not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside, keep supporting us."
Cardoso happy with Leon impact
Sundowns' January signing Brayan Leon scored on his debut to make it 2-0 after Arthur Sales opened the scoring against Orbit.
Cardoso explains why he has to pull out Lebo Mothiba for Leon who came on at half-time.
“We knew that Lebo could not hold all the match, but also we knew that we wanted to give half a match to Brayan, so it was a predicted substitution,” said Cardoso.
“And just happy that we have more solutions, obviously, in the moment, important players are not even today on the bench.
“But what these guys need to understand is that they will play a lot of matches, and the boys just need to be ready for all the opportunities we give. And that’s what I hope will happen for sure."