Thato Sibiya was handed his Mamelodi Sundowns professional debut by coach Miguel Cardoso in the 2-0 win over Orbit College as Premier Soccer League action resumed on Monday.

The Amajita star was named the Man of the Match on his maiden appearance for the Masandawana first team and stepped in well for Aubrey Modiba who was out of the matchday squad.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi has praised the teenage defender for his performance against Orbit.

“Sibiya, I have watched him in the Under-20 national team and also at the World Cup,” said Tso as per iDiski Times.

“What a wonderful boy. A very good player in that left-back and I think if the boy can continue the way he is doing, he will be one of the future left-footed left-backs.”