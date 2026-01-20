Miguel Cardoso: 'Mothiba could not last the match' as Brayan Leon's impact at Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL win over Orbit College FC is debated

Meanwhile, the tactician has cooled speculation about the unrest at the club, insisting there is unity in the team amid exit talk surrounding his own future at the club.

“The problem is nowadays, people discuss football on the phone, and they speak about things they have absolutely no idea of,” Cardoso told the media.

“That gives a lot of echo to things that don’t even exist, and that is a question, people are discussing things that they would like to happen.

“Having a phone, a blog, and some followers gives echo to people who don’t know what they are speaking about," he added.

"Look, Sundowns is a club that’s ruled from the inside to the outside, not the other way around.

“There’s a strong leadership, strong sports direction, a strong coach, and a strong locker room. The doors of Chloorkop are so strong that those things like that don’t enter; we are united.

“We are working hard to please our fans. And we need them not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside, keep supporting us," the 53-year-old continued.