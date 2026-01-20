Miguel Cardoso: 'Mothiba could not last the match' as Brayan Leon's impact at Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL win over Orbit College FC is debated
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Has the Leon show started already?
Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their team with the signing of striker Brayan Leon from Independiente Medellin.
The 25-year-old is meant to bolster the attacking department and potentially replace Peter Shalulile, who is fizzling out as he approaches the latter part of his career.
On Tuesday, he needed just 20 minutes to open his account for Masandawana and in the Premier Soccer League. The Colombian replaced Lebo Mothiba, who struggled to impress in the first half.
His cameo impressed the Sundowns' faithful who sang his praises after the game.
- Backpage
Cardoso explains Mothiba substitution and Leon performance
Coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why he had to take off Mothiba and his overall analysis of the game.
“We knew that Lebo [Mothiba] could not hold all the match, but also we knew that we wanted to give half a match to Brayan, so it was a predicted substitution,” he told the media after the game.
“And just happy that we have more solutions, obviously, in the moment, important players are not even today on the bench.
“But what these guys need to understand is that they will play a lot of matches, and the boys just need to be ready for all the opportunities we give. And that’s what I hope will happen for sure," the Portuguese tactician concluded.
- Backpage
Cardoso insists Sundowns want to make fans happy
Meanwhile, the tactician has cooled speculation about the unrest at the club, insisting there is unity in the team amid exit talk surrounding his own future at the club.
“The problem is nowadays, people discuss football on the phone, and they speak about things they have absolutely no idea of,” Cardoso told the media.
“That gives a lot of echo to things that don’t even exist, and that is a question, people are discussing things that they would like to happen.
“Having a phone, a blog, and some followers gives echo to people who don’t know what they are speaking about," he added.
"Look, Sundowns is a club that’s ruled from the inside to the outside, not the other way around.
“There’s a strong leadership, strong sports direction, a strong coach, and a strong locker room. The doors of Chloorkop are so strong that those things like that don’t enter; we are united.
“We are working hard to please our fans. And we need them not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside, keep supporting us," the 53-year-old continued.
- AFP
No Pitso, no more?
Pitso Mosimane has been heavily linked with a return to Masandawana, but Cardoso is adamant that nothing has gone wrong with his job at the club. He insists he is still the main man.
“There are people that want to hurt Sundowns, there are clearly people that want to hurt people in charge of Sundowns – coaches, players, and everything,” he claimed.
“But they will be frustrated because we are strong, very, very strong. Regarding my future, don’t worry about it because it doesn’t depend on football.
“It’s just my professional life that depends on football. It’s completely different, my future depends on music, nature, and cycling rather than on football," Cardoso explained.
“When we cycled with my brother, he told me, ‘Don’t throw rocks at every dog that barks at you, you won’t arrive at your destination’.
“I’m coaching a big team, I’ll be criticised every day. The question is how much importance I’ll give to that; I’ll not give any importance to it. I’ll be here until the club decides [otherwise], until then, I’ll be committed, excited, and motivate my players to do their best. I’m already too old to worry about things that are just noise," Cardoso concluded.