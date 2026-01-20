Miguel Cardoso claims 'people want to hurt Mamelodi Sundowns' amid Pitso Mosimane return talk

Mamelodi Sundowns have, arguably, the best quality squad in the Premier Soccer League thanks to their financial muscle.

However, things have not been seamless for the experienced tactician, Miguel Cardoso, especially in domestic competitions.

The Brazilians failed to deliver MTN8, where eventual champions Orlando Pirates eliminated them in the semi-final stage.

It got worse in the Carling Knockout, where an average Marumo Gallants team defeated them in the initial stage, which was an unanticipated result.

In the PSL race, before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, Sundowns struggled to match the Buccaneers, who ended up topping the table with 28 points from 12 games, one less than the defending champions, who had 26 points.

It explains why Pitso Mosimane has been heavily linked with a return to the club.