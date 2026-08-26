No conversation about the standout stars of the round is complete without Mohammed Al-Issa at the very top. He produced one of the most exciting individual displays of the weekend, driving Al-Ettifaq to a 10-1 rout of Al-Tadamon, the biggest win of the opening round.

Read also.. A festival of goals.. Al-Ettifaq cuts the ribbon on the U21 League with a historic win



One goal or two was never going to be enough. Al-Issa made himself the headline of the match with a complete "super hat-trick", ending the round as its top scorer.

Sharp movement inside the box, lightning speed to pounce on chances, ice-cold composure in front of goal: he had it all. This was a striker with a natural instinct for the net and a knack for turning his team's dominance into numbers on the scoreboard.