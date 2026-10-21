Inter struggle and go down to 10 men, but claim their first Champions League win: 1-0 against Shakhtar

88' Double save - Josep Martinez silences his critics. He reacts superbly to turn Newerton's low shot behind for a corner, then flies across to deny Matvienko's header.





84' Chance - Thuram uses his elbows as he powers past Matvienko down the right. His perfect ball into the middle finds Mkhitaryan alone in front of Riznyk, but he cannot sort his feet out to shoot first time. He takes a touch to cut inside before firing wide.





79' Goal disallowed - Nazaryna's forward pass finds Newerton alone in front of Josep Martinez. He controls it and shoots into the net, but the assistant immediately raises his flag for a clear offside.





77' Goal - Inter win the ball back and Mkhitaryan keeps it in play as he moves out to the left. He looks up and threads a beautifully weighted pass to Carlos Augusto, who gets the better of Bondar and beats the onrushing Riznyk.





69' Red card for Bastoni - Bastoni picks up two yellow cards in three minutes, leaving Inter with 10 men. The centre-back gets the first for protesting to the fourth official. Then, during a corner marked by plenty of provocation, he pushes Ocheretko in the face with his hands. Ocheretko makes the most of it and convinces the referee to show a second yellow.





66' Chance - Riznyk pulls off a miraculous save to keep Shakhtar in it. Thuram receives the ball on the left, cuts inside Marlon onto his right foot and unleashes a curling shot. A slight deflection sends it towards the far corner, but Riznyk flies across to turn it behind.





60' Chance - The new arrivals make an immediate impact. Diouf and Bisseck exchange passes on the run before a challenge stops Bisseck at the last moment in the box. The move continues and the ball reaches Bonny, who cuts onto his right foot and shoots, but Riznyk saves.





55' Yellow card - Alisson tries a Neymar-style trick, lifting the ball over Dimarco's head and bursting forward. Thuram comes in hard and brings him down. Players gather to protest, and the referee books the Frenchman.





40' Chance - Inter survive! Barella loses Bondar at a corner from the right, and Bondar rises above him to head towards the corner of the net. Josep Martinez flies across and palms the ball away from goal.





21' Chance - Riznyk makes another great save, denying Bonny's shot on the turn from the edge of the box. The ball then bobbles around in the middle of the area, but Matvienko gets there just ahead of Bonny.





19' Inter appeal - From a corner on the right, Akanji rises to nod the ball on and it strikes Marlon's bent arm. The ball stays loose and, after a touch from Barella, Bonny fires over. Prime's refereeing analyst Calvarese says: "The arm is bent and it is not an offence."





7' - This time Inter are caught unprepared as Pedrinho carries the ball 30 metres and tries a left-footed shot from the edge of the box. A deflection takes the sting out of it and Josep Martinez saves comfortably.





5' Chance - Inter win the ball back again and Calhanoglu shoots from the edge of the box, but sends it wide.





3' Chance - Sucic wins the ball and finds Bonny in the box. He sets up Thuram for a right-footed shot across goal, but Riznyk saves.





0' Kick-off at the Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro at 21:00





Information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here