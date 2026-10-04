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tomas palacios inter Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, debut against Argentina for Palacios: how the loan to Estudiantes works

Inter
Estudiantes
Argentina
T. Palacios

The Argentine centre-back is relaunching his career in his homeland. The loan to Estudiantes could become permanent

Thanks to Tomas Palacios, plenty in Italy have become familiar with Rivadavia, a city almost on the border with Chile and a long way from Buenos Aires and its metropolitan pull. But who can honestly say they remember him in an Inter shirt? And who remembers he is still, in every sense, a Nerazzurri player?

Born in 2003, the centre-back has been away from Inter's Milan for some time. He is now trying to kickstart his young career again by returning to Argentina on loan, and he is doing it successfully. He now wears the Estudiantes shirt and that has also brought him a call-up and his official debut for the Seleccion, where he was reunited with Lautaro Martinez. But what does his future hold? And how does the loan work and when will it expire?

  • Albiceleste debut

    In Argentina's 7-0 friendly win over Burkina Faso overnight in Italy, Tomas Palacios made his official debut for the senior national team when he replaced the more experienced Lisandro Martinez at half-time.

    For the defender, it was a special moment, and he spoke afterwards about the major step forward in his career: "Happy to make my debut in the most beautiful shirt in the world. I am feeling so many emotions; today I can say I have fulfilled one of my dreams. Thank you to all the people who are always close to me, especially my family. Vamos Argentina!”

  • How the loan works

    After a disastrous loan spell at Monza, Palacios and Inter agreed the best way to relaunch his career was a return to Argentina. So in the 2026 winter transfer window, they chose a club with whom Inter have a privileged relationship: Estudiantes.

    There, Palacios joined the side of former Inter great Juan Sebastian Veron on a loan deal running until 31 December 2026 with an option to buy set at €6.5 million.

    Inter and Estudiantes, of course, enjoy excellent relations. The red-and-white club are not in a particularly strong economic position, so if Inter really wanted to bring the 2003-born player back to Milan, they could easily find a way. If, on the other hand, Veron decides to trigger Palacios' purchase option, Inter could not oppose it because the agreements do not include any buy-back clause.

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