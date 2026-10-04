Inter, debut against Argentina for Palacios: how the loan to Estudiantes works

Thanks to Tomas Palacios, plenty in Italy have become familiar with Rivadavia, a city almost on the border with Chile and a long way from Buenos Aires and its metropolitan pull. But who can honestly say they remember him in an Inter shirt? And who remembers he is still, in every sense, a Nerazzurri player?

Born in 2003, the centre-back has been away from Inter's Milan for some time. He is now trying to kickstart his young career again by returning to Argentina on loan, and he is doing it successfully. He now wears the Estudiantes shirt and that has also brought him a call-up and his official debut for the Seleccion, where he was reunited with Lautaro Martinez. But what does his future hold? And how does the loan work and when will it expire?